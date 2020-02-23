July 17, 1943 - February 20, 2020 Jerry Fred Smith, Sr., 76, passed away on February 20, 2020, at his home. He was born July 17, 1943 to Fred Wilson and Ora Amos Smith. A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Main Street United Methodist Church. The family will see friends at the church from 2:00 until 2:45 PM. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites by the Kernersville Masonic Lodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Pamela Pierce Smith; the mother of his children, Connie Wagner Ray; brothers-in-law's, Bobby Moore, Benny Jordan; and nephew, David Moore. He is survived by daughter, Dana S. Hoots (Dean); son, J. F. "Jay" Smith, Jr. (Gayle); grandchildren, Taylor Ferguson Winborn (Robert), Zach Ferguson, Sara Robertson, Maggie Smith, Fred Smith, III.; sisters, Barbara Jordan, Patsy McHone (Mike); nephew Darren Moore (Michelle). Jerry had an abiding, never ending love for his family. His devoted love of family was ever present during his final days. Jerry was the owner of Smith Oil Co. Inc. He was a graduate of Glenn High School class of 1961. He was a member of Kernersville Masonic Lodge # 669 AF&AM serving as Master in 1973. He attended the Abbotts Creek Cowboy Church. Jerry was a proud lifelong resident of the "Biggest little Town in North Carolina", he loved Kernersville and its people. He also had a love of old Chevrolet cars, attending car shows and playing cards with his many dear friends. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the many caregivers who supported Jerry in his final months. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford, NC 27565 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the Smith family at www.booneandcooke.com Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Smith family. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home and Crematory 7671 NC 770 Eden, NC 27288
