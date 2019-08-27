June 28, 1972 - August 20, 2019 Mr. Shawn Derek Smith, beloved husband, father, brother and son, cast off his earthly body to receive his totally healed heavenly body on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1972 in Forsyth County. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sharon Kotofsky Smith; two sons, Skyler Shawn Smith (Hope) and Sterling Derek Smith (Kaitlin); a daughter, Savannah Grace Smith; five grandchildren (Skyler and Hope); and one grandchild that the Lord has already given him a glimpse of in heaven that is due in February 2020 (Sterling and Kaitlin). Also, left to mourn his passing are his parents, Monroe and Betty Smith; two brothers, Mark Smith (April) and Jeffrey Smith (Shelby); one sister, Karen Smith; several nieces and nephews and many friends too numerous to count. Shawn received Jesus as his Lord and Savior as a teenager at Glenview Baptist Church. He lived his life as a fun-loving man who loved music and was talented enough to win the heart of his lifelong friend, Sharon Kotofsky, by singing her a song and dancing with her in the moonlight. He worked most of his life as a small business owner which gave him access to share his faith with many over the years. Our hearts are in pieces, but we know that the peace that passes all understanding will sustain us and be ours in the days and weeks to come. To God be the glory! A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Griffith Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Vaughan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Davidson County, 25 W 6th Ave., Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

