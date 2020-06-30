December 31, 1940 - June 28, 2020 Mrs. Sarah Jane Hendrix Smith, 79, of Lexington passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Sarah was born in Davie County to the late Eddie N. Hendrix and Annie Sidden Hendrix on December 31, 1940. She was a lifelong member of Fork Baptist Church and loved to read her bible. She retired from Lucent Technologies with 30 years of service. After she retired from Lucent, she worked part-time at Hamricks Department Store. Sarah loved flowers and worked with them as much as she could. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Hendrix; Edith Long; Vernie Hendrix; Joyce Barney and Evelyn Fishel. Sarah is survived by her husband, Robert M. Smith; daughter, Melaine Kennedy; grandchildren, Dylan Kennedy; Craig Kennedy and Megan Hunt; sisters, Lucy Carter and Ann Everhart; brothers, Robert Hendrix and Vance Hendrix; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Fork Baptist Church, Mocksville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Fork Baptist Church, 3140 US-64, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

