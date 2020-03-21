December 9, 1933 - March 20, 2020 Samuel Franklin Smith, Sr., "Frank" went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020. Frank was born on December 9, 1933 to Ernest and Lois Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Mae Smith, for whom he took immaculate care of for several years. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Williamson and son-in-law Jerry Williamson, his son Samuel Smith and fiancée Amy Earnhardt, his grandchildren Amanda Sinclair (Dallas), Maegan Immordino (Dominic), and Colton Smith, his brother James (Cap'n) Smith and sister Brenda James, his sister-in-law Avalene Pegram (Jerry), brother-in-law Terry Dalton (Beth) and sister-in-law Melva Smith. He was preceded in death by a sister Betty Lou Shelton, a brother Robert (Bob) Smith, sister-in-law Nancy Smith and brothers-in-law Cicero Shelton and Grady James. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were very special to him. Frank was a lifelong resident of King and graduated from King High School in 1952. He worked as a farmer in dairy, tobacco, and produce following in the footsteps of his father. He was proud to have served his country in the Navy aboard the USS Iowa from 1955-1957. He enjoyed going to hear "the music" and loved dancing when he was able. He loved going to hang out with the Breakfast Crew at McDonalds and attending the veterans' meetings in King until the last couple weeks. He was a lifelong and faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in King. His pride and joy was his family. He was a great husband, daddy, and Papa and will greatly be missed in this life. We are blessed that he loved the Lord, so we know we will see him again. Due to the restrictions currently in place, Mr. Smith will lay in state at Slate Funeral Home, Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 9 am-2 pm. A private service with the immediate family will be held with Dominic Immordino and Dr. Bart Milleson officiating. Memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at 725 West Dalton Road, King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home
