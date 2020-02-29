December 1, 1934 - February 23, 2020 Kernersville Mr. Robert E. Smith, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on December 1, 1934 in Forsyth County to Arnold "Chub" and Vesta Johnson Smith, who preceded him in death. At the time of his birth, he weighed just 2 pounds and due to the T.L.C. of his parents, he grew to be a good and strong man. Robert was an employee of Bahnson Co. for 25 years and retired from Fishel Steel. Robert was an excellent gardener and won several blue ribbons in the county fair. He was a member of Sprague Street Baptist Church (formally Missions Baptist Church) and later, Century Park Baptist Church. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed. Also preceding him in death is his sister, Violet Johnson; two brothers, Don Smith (his wife, Betty) and Douglas Smith; and his daughter-in-law, Martha Smith. His loving wife, Connie Smith of 65 years survives him. He is also survived by his son, Randall E. Smith; his sister-in-law, Bobbie Smith; former daughter-in-law, Joanna R. Smith; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Robert will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Patricia Lewis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to express their gratitude to his sister-in-law, Bobbie, and her family, for all of their special care for him and Connie. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Service information
1:00PM-1:45PM
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
2:00PM
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
12:00AM
3250 High Point Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
