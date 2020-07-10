Walnut Cove - Otis Watson Smith , 79, died July 8, 2020. A graveside service to be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Smith family.

To plant a tree in memory of Otis Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

