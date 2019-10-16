Winston-Salem - Michael Elton Smith, 47, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family.
Winston-Salem - Michael Elton Smith, 47, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately