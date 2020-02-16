September 17, 1941 - February 14, 2020 Marcus Wesley Smith, 78, died Friday, February 14th, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. Marcus was born to the late Hattie Lee and Edwin Thompson Smith Sr. in Winston-Salem, NC. He graduated from Old Town School and Northwest High School. Marcus grew up going to Bethabara Moravian Church. He retired from a long career at Westinghouse as a computer programmer. Mr. Smith enjoyed competitive racquetball where he met many friends. Following retirement Marcus became fluent in Spanish and volunteered at the Community Care center in Walkertown as a translator also he volunteered tutoring a group of school kids in both Spanish and English. He travelled extensively in Central America. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Smith. He is survived by his brother Eddie Smith, of Carrboro NC, and a god-son; Pipe Felipe of Costa Rica, he leaves behind a host of great friends. No Formal services are planned but a gathering for his friends will be soon. Online Condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

