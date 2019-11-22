February 28, 1966 - November 20, 2019 Yadkinville Mr. Luther "Timothy" Smith, 53, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Smith was born February 28, 1966 in Forsyth County to Luther Ray Smith and Carolyn Hampton Katz. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his best buddy, Tucker. He worked for Quality Oil/Reliable Tanklines as a diesel mechanic. In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald Tucker. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Julie Tucker Smith; a son, Timothy "Tucker" Smith; mother-in-law, Jewell Tucker; siblings, Billy Smith, Jimmy (Pamela) Smith, Debbie (Robby) Saxon, Ruth Hahn, Becky Katz, Kay Katz, Tammy (Tom) Norris; aunts and uncles, Richard Hampton, Susie (Gary) Loflin, and Robin Whitt; several special nieces, nephews and cousins; special K-9 companions, Susie and Roscoe; and his cat, Harley. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Tim Tucker and Darrell Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Union Gospel Baptist Church cemetery in Germanton. The family will receive friends from 11:30AM to 1:00PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Donate Life America, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of WFBMC for the loving care given to Tim and to Reliable Tanklines for their loving support. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.
