Smith, Linda Minnis June 18, 1954 - June 6, 2020 Linda Minnis Smith passed away on June 6, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1954 in Winston-Salem, NC to Terry Willard Minnis Jr. and Betty Lou Douglas. She attended R. J. Reynolds High School and went on to graduate from Meredith College. She married her high school sweetheart, Keith Wayne Smith, in Winston-Salem, NC in 1976 and were married until his death in 2015. Linda and Keith had two children together. She was a devoted wife and mother and her life centered around her family. She loved taking annual family vacations and attending the children's various sporting events and dance recitals. She was most at peace while spending time with her family and all her dogs at The Beach House in Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Living to cherish her memory are her son, Brandon Douglas Smith and wife Meghan Smith of New York; her daughter, Allison Smith Kniejski and husband Brad Kniejski of San Francisco; her sister, Terry Ann Overton and husband John Overton of Winston-Salem; and mother-in-law, Edna Lee Smith of Winston-Salem. She was also blessed with and is survived by her grandson, James Douglas Smith, 19 months, who she was able to love and spoil during her time as a grandmother. Also surviving to cherish her memory are her two nephews, William and Michael Overton. Her husband, Keith Smith, and parents, Terry and Betty Lou Minnis, preceded her in death and are still in the family's dearest memories. The family will hold a private graveside ceremony on Tuesday to honor her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to SECU Family House at 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Home Moravian Church at 529 South Church Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem, NC 27101
