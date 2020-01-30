MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Laura Foster Smith, 101, of Dulin Rd., died Jan. 28. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Eaton Funeral Chapel. Visitation is one hour prior. Interment will follow in Smith Grove UMC Cemetery. Eaton Funeral Service.

