April 7, 1953 - November 21, 2019 Kenneth Westley Smith, 66, of Winston-Salem and Southport, NC, died November 21, 2019. He was born April 7, 1953, the third of four sons of Harvey L. Smith, Sr. and Hazel Leggett Smith of Halifax County, NC. He graduated from Roanoke Rapids High School in 1971. He then was accepted to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he majored in chemistry and psychology and graduated in 1974. He moved to Winston-Salem and in 1975 married his college sweetheart, Eleanor Jane Shermer Smith, who survives him. He was employed by the Forsyth County Environmental Affairs Department until 1980, when he was recruited by the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He was a 1989 graduate of the first evening MBA program offered by Wake Forest University. He retired from the RJR Research and Development division in 2016. Ken loved cooking, reading and playing golf. His trips to Pebble Beach and St. Andrews as well as decades of golfing at Myrtle Beach with friends were some of his happiest times. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother Harvey "Pete" Smith, Jr. (Lynne), his nephew Kevin Smith (Jeannie), his great niece Ashley Smith, his aunt, Helen Leggett Bryant, all of Roanoke Rapids, and a sister-in-law Anne Smith Odom (Richard) of Littleton, NC. Memorials are requested to be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or the Forsyth Humane Society. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25 at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road. Private burial will be in Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
