Smith, Keith Harvey December 9, 1951 - May 6, 2020 Keith Harvey Smith of Elkin was born 12-9-1951 and passed away peacefully on 5-6-2020. Keith was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey H. Smith and Lorene Haynes Smith, and his wife: Judy Key. He is survived by his brother: Steve Smith and special friend: Chee Sipes of Elkin. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice in Elkin for he service and care. Very special thanks to Ramona Pardue and Courtney Wood for their love and care. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Mountain Valley Hospice.

