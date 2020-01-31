Smith Jr., Thomas June 20, 1945 - January 29, 2020 Kernersville Thomas "Tommy" Roscoe Smith, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Forsyth County on June 20, 1945 to Thomas Roscoe and Evelyn "Ebby" Dodd Smith. A man of many accomplishments, Tommy graduated with a master's degree in metallurgical engineering with a minor in ceramics from NC State University. He worked for Western Electric and later joined his father as a general contractor and realtor. For the last 41 years, Tommy was a member of Kernersville Moravian Church, where he served as an elder and was a devoted choir member. Tommy's favorite part of life was having fun. He was renowned for his prowess in billiards, competing in and often winning many local and regional tournaments, including a national tournament in the late '90s. In his later years, he spent countless hours in local pool halls, teaching others how to play and showing off his favorite trick shots. Tommy was also a multitalented musician, playing guitar and singing at venues like Vincenzo's Italian restaurant and Körner's Folly. Many nights, Tommy could be found playing arcade games with his children and brother. His sense of humor and joie de vivre will be missed by his family and all who knew him. He was a one of kind creation who is now rejoicing in God's presence. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Vance Smith; five children, Tami Bull Robertson (Michael), Jenny Smith, Wendy Bull Oakley, Jeremiah Smith (Saffron), and Joshua Smith (Trisha); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sandi Smith, Sibbie Brown (Bill), and Cindy Largen (John); one brother, Richard Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Tommy will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Kernersville Moravian Church with Rev. Kevin Frack officiating. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
Smith Jr., Thomas
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Smith, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately