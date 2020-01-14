May 29, 1952 - January 12, 2020 LANCASTER, SC ~ Mr. Raymond "Ray" Alfred Smith, Jr., age 67, received his heavenly wings on January 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. His life's goal was to serve Christ and others before himself. He did that so magnificently, whether as a soccer coach, a father, a son, a husband or a friend. Ray leaves his love and wonderful memories to his wife, Donna; his two sons, Raymond III (Ashley) and Jonathon (Ashleigh); his grandchildren, Carleigh, Bethany, Sawyer, and Lila; his father, Raymond Sr; and his brothers Larry and Don. Ray joins in heaven his mother, Mary Cohee Smith; and his nephews, Kyle and Carl. The family will receive friends and guests at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in The Chapel of Memories with a Celebration of Ray's life to follow at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292 or the donor's choice. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Burgess Funeral Home
