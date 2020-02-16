October 20, 1934 - February 13, 2020 Mr. Donald Lee Smith, Jr., 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Don was born October 20, 1934 in Mobile, Alabama to Donald Lee Smith, Sr. and Margie Jefferies Smith. He moved with his wife and children to Winston-Salem in 1966. Don worked for the City of Winston-Salem as a Civil Engineer, retiring in 1999 with over 20 years of service. As an Alabama alumnus, he was an avid Bama football fan and also enjoyed golf and jogging in his free time. He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Don was well known for his sense of humor and ability to make friends wherever he went. Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Don is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon; daughter, Laurie Maynard and husband, Jeff; son, Donald "Buddy" Smith, III and wife, Kathy; granddaughter, Rachel Maynard; and sisters, Margie Cagle and Sally Cutshaw. A celebration of Don's life will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 3 PM at Highland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center, 6825 Rollingview Drive, Tobaccoville, NC 27050 or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
3:00PM
2380 Cloverdale Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Man gets 18-25 years for child sex offenses. Mother waited 5 years before reporting assault of her 12-year-old daughter. in Winston-Salem
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Winston-Salem police officer and former girlfriend indicted by Forsyth County grand jury on child abuse charges.
-
Local man’s research opens door to become first African American in the local chapter of Sons of the American Revolution
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately