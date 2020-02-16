October 20, 1934 - February 13, 2020 Mr. Donald Lee Smith, Jr., 85, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Don was born October 20, 1934 in Mobile, Alabama to Donald Lee Smith, Sr. and Margie Jefferies Smith. He moved with his wife and children to Winston-Salem in 1966. Don worked for the City of Winston-Salem as a Civil Engineer, retiring in 1999 with over 20 years of service. As an Alabama alumnus, he was an avid Bama football fan and also enjoyed golf and jogging in his free time. He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Don was well known for his sense of humor and ability to make friends wherever he went. Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Don is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon; daughter, Laurie Maynard and husband, Jeff; son, Donald "Buddy" Smith, III and wife, Kathy; granddaughter, Rachel Maynard; and sisters, Margie Cagle and Sally Cutshaw. A celebration of Don's life will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 3 PM at Highland Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center, 6825 Rollingview Drive, Tobaccoville, NC 27050 or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Service information

Feb 19
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
3:00PM
Highland Presbyterian Church
2380 Cloverdale Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
