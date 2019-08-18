November 15, 1950 - August 11, 2019 Joann Keever Smith, 68 was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC after a lengthy illness. Joann was born in Johnson City, TN to Eugene and Edna Tipton Keever. She was a natural caregiver which became her lifelong profession. As a nurse she touched many lives with her beautiful Southern voice, contagious smile, compassionate spirit and dedication to each patient. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward Keever and her son Micheal Griffin. She is survived by many loving relatives including her husband Bobby Smith, sons Brian Griffin (Sherri), Ronald Brewer Jr. and step-son James Smith; grandchildren Joshua, Stephen, Andrew and Gregory Griffin, Brittany Chambers (Terry), Brandon, Jacob and Madison Smith; siblings Barbara Holt, Linda Langeberg, Charlotte Ledford and Billy Keever (Bernice); sister-in-laws Rachel Duty and Liz Jarrett along with several great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces and nephews who all had a special place in her heart. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

