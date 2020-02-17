February 15, 2020 GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jo Allison Clary Smith, 77, an adored wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She is healed, whole and in her heavenly home. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville, N.C. The family will receive family and friends following the service in the Christian Life Ministries Center. Jo Allison was the proud daughter of the late Wilburn Columbus and Velma Jean Wilkerson Clary. Born and raised in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she called North Carolina home all of her life. While attending Greensboro College, she met the love of her life, Edward C. Smith, Jr. After marrying Eddie she transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill. They celebrated 57 years of marriage this month, on February 2. Following their marriage, Jo and Eddie lived in Lexington, NC, Eddie's hometown, for three years before moving to Greenville, NC and calling it their forever home. Jo considered her most important life's work to be supporting Eddie in every way possible and raising their son, Christopher Blake, her pride and joy. Jo was a quiet spirit who loved loudly. She was passionate about four major pieces of her life: her faith, her family, her girlfriends the "Magnolias", and Carolina athletics. It was impossible to know Jo and be unaware of how seriously she invested in all of those aspects of her life. Jo was an active member at St. James United Methodist Church. As her faith was deeply important to her, Jo's commitment to her church home reflected that priority. She was involved in multiple aspects of St. James, but will be most fondly remembered by her church family for her incredibly beautiful voice, which blessed their music program for many years. She felt called to support the town she called home, especially women in need. Jo helped found and lead Women for Women's Power of the Purse that directly funds programs and organizations to offer hope and empowerment to women and children in need in Pitt County. She also served on the board of the Family Violence Center, was president of the Service League, and invested in many other local charities. Outside of her love for Christ, Eddie and Chris were Jo's greatest loves. UNC was a close second. Together with Eddie, they made a life together supporting UNC and all who called it home. Jo sat on the Board of Visitors at UNC's Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and is past president of the UNC Library Board of Visitors. Her name can be found on the athletic facilities at UNC, reflecting the deep passion Jo had for every sport at the University, something her late father, a celebrated NCAA football referee, had instilled in her. In addition to her beloved parents, Jo was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Chloe Smith, and her niece, Melanie Clary. She is survived by the family she helped make whole: her husband of 57 years, Eddie Smith, Jr.; her son, Chris Smith, and his wife, Ann, of Chapel Hill; her adored grandchildren, Gracie, Sudie (Evin), Anna Kate, Blake and Maggie; her sister, whom she called "exceptional," Jean Hussey of Indian Wells, California; her brothers Bo Clary (Linda) and Jud Clary (Karen), both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; sister-in-law Lynda Swann (Michael); and many special nieces and nephews, Lanier Swann Hodgson (Scott), Parker Swann Wilson (Thomas), Kristie Elliott (Bryan), Allison Clary, Megan Clary Martinez (Arturo), Thomas Clary, and their children. The Smith family would like to thank each and every loved one who has walked alongside them through Jo's journey, especially Donald Howard, Beverley Wheeler, Pamela Mayo, Brenda Brown, Shelia Brown, Edna Williams-Hayes, Bessie Banks, Destiny Spruill, Kaitlyn Stephens, Vanessa Moore, Bonnie Sherrod, Pamala Stancil, Brenda Jenkins, Brionda Rivera, Vanessa Wiggins, Julia Case, Cameron Boltes and Jane Bailey. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jo's memory to St. James United Methodist Church's music ministry (2000 E 6th St, Greenville, NC 27858) or the Jo Allison and Edward C. Smith Jr. Innovation Fund for Cognitive and Behavioral Neurology at UNC Hospitals (UNC Health Foundation, 124 W. Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516). Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
2000 E. 6th St.
Greenville, NC 27858
3:00PM
2000 E. 6th St.
Greenville, NC 27858
Tags
Most Popular
-
Man gets 18-25 years for child sex offenses. Mother waited 5 years before reporting assault of her 12-year-old daughter. in Winston-Salem
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Winston-Salem police officer and former girlfriend indicted by Forsyth County grand jury on child abuse charges.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately