Pine Hall - James Roscoe Smith, 84, left his earthly home on Monday, March 9, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation will be from 7 until 9 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

