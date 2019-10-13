July 28, 1924 - October 4, 2019 Jack C. Smith passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 after 95 years with us. Born July 28, 1924, Jack lived most of his life in the house he built in Kernersville, NC, across the street from his parents, on the same street as his brothers Richard, Tom and Ed, and near his sister Zora. This was the second house he built, the first being a stone house made with rocks gathered from a quarry in the mountains with his friends "the boys," whom he paid in banana sandwiches. He said they ate a lot. One of the "greatest generation," he with four of his brothers fought in World War II and blessedly all returned home. He served in the Navy in the South Pacific, searching for Japanese destroyers and subs in a Martin Mariner patrol bomber seaplane, first used by the Navy in 1939. He was a patriot, a brother, a father, an inventor, an athlete, and a sportsman. He could throw a football 60 yards. His high school athletic trophy, a maroon column topped with a gold football, the colors of the Kernersville Red Raiders, was always on the mantel. He loved swimming, fishing, and cooking out with family and friends at the lake he and his brothers built on their grandfather's farm. He believed in hard work and education. He was proud that his four children graduated college. He was foreman of a metal manufacturing company in Kernersville. His practicality, ingenuity, and desire to work for himself inspired him to invent a machine that removes the coil set from coiled metal and cuts it to length, which he patented in the US and the UK, and installed across the US and in Mexico and Canada. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children, retiring at 80. But mostly his work funded his passion, golf. He could shoot his age at 70 and perfected his game by hitting 100 balls across the backyard on days when he was not on the links or installing machines. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Ora Lee and Maggie Smith, his five brothers, Ora Lee, Jr., Richard, Tom, Edward (all of Kernersville), and Donald (Morganton, NC), and his sisters, Zora and Mary Alice (Kernersville); his daughter Kathy Smith Mackie and his son, Jack Jr. He is survived by his daughters, Bobbie Smith Roberts (Ronnie) of Kernersville and Diane Smith of Winston-Salem, NC; three granddaughters, Ashley Roberts Rosenbluth (New York), Kristy Roberts (Kernersville), and Anna Mackie Calhoun (Winston-Salem); five great grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of his life will be planned for a later date
Most Popular
-
Former church leader accused of stealing $268,000 from Grace Presbyterian and more than $100,000 from IRAs
-
Dementia patients were filmed fighting, with staff egging them on at Winston-Salem assisted living center, state alleges. 3 face charges.
-
Just how did WSSU get an exhibition basketball game with UNC? Roy Williams kept his word, that's how.
-
Winston-Salem man and his wife were traveling to S.C. workshop when his vehicle was involved in a crash that killed him
-
Both West Forsyth and East Forsyth went into Friday's game undefeated. The game came down to the final possession.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Enter our trivia contest for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Taste of the Twin City cooking event!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately