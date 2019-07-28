March 7, 1925 - July 25, 2019 Mrs. Ina Lois Gordon Smith went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Janet Griffin. She was born March 7, 1925 in Stokes County to the late Ira Cebron Gordon and Elizabeth Owen Gordon. Mrs. Smith was born and raised in Pinnacle, living on the family farm on Gordon Road. She loved her farm-life and worked hard helping with the tobacco, chickens, cows, and gardening. She developed quite the "green thumb" with the guidance of her mother. After marrying, she became a homemaker, raising four children in Rural Hall, later grandchildren, and creating beautiful quilts. She enjoyed some other crafts, learning tole painting and cross-stitching. Mrs. Smith became very active in the Rural Hall Garden Club and learned a lot of tricks to growing tasty vegetables and beautiful flowers; she won some local fair ribbons for some of her flowers. She loved her children and her grandchildren and was very proud of all their achievements. Mrs. Smith loved the Lord and was a long-time, faithful member of Freedom Baptist Church for as long as she was able to attend, nearly 50 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Thomas "Mac" Smith; sons, Thomas G. Smith and David R. Smith; grandson, Jonathan L. Whiteheart; and sister, Reba Grogan. Surviving are two daughters, Janet S. Griffin (Terry) of Rural Hall and Susan S. Whiteheart of King; daughters-in-law, Linda Smith of Rural Hall and Karen Smith of Winston-Salem; eight grandchildren: Christy Hartgrove (Mark), Shannon Whiteheart, Tina Hamilton (Eddie), Wayne Griffin (Valerie), Laura Smith, Jennifer Wakim (Abe), Joshua Smith, and Justin Smith (Anna Grace); great-grandchildren: Tia, Savannah, Dalton, Braden, Falcon, Wyat, Nate, Nathan, Abigail, Emery, and Owen; and great-great-grandchild, Clover Jade; sister, Clara Adkins (Flake) of Melrose, FL; brother, Ronald Gordon (Ruth) of Pinnacle; sister-in-law, Melinda Dellert of Lynchburg, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 1:00 pm Monday, July 29, at Freedom Baptist Church with Pastor Jon White officiating. Burial will follow at Rural Hall Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 12:00 noon until 12:45 pm. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Freedom Baptist Church, 1000 Hwy 65 E., Rural Hall, NC 27045. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
