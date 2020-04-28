May 6, 1935 - April 26, 2020 King Ilene Kiser Smith, 84, of King, NC, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Mrs. Smith was born on May 6, 1935, in Stokes Co. to the late Brady Hayes and Emma Edwards Kiser. She was the wife of the late Fred Ray Smith. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she served as a former choir member. She retired from Hastings Company and worked part-time at Country Adventure Day Care following her retirement. She loved flower gardening, reading, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Ilene was preceded in death by a brother, Everett "Buddy" Kiser and a nephew, Tony Kiser. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Stanley Smith (Mary), a special friend and sister-in-law, Annie Mabe (Lester), a niece, Leisa Baker (Sam), a nephew, Ronald Kiser (Teashie Parnell), a great-niece, three great-nephews, two great-great-nieces, and a great-great-nephew. Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ilene Kiser Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd.
