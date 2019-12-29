October 1, 1928 - December 27, 2019 Homer Archie (Arch) Smith passed away at the age of 91 at his home. Homer to his family, Arch socially believed in enjoying every minute of every day. He was involved in judo, ice skating, ballroom dancing, skiing in every area in NC as it opened. He worked as ski patrol for 21 years, the last few at Sugar Mountain. An avid tennis player, who enjoyed his "fun time" and all his many friends along the way. Arch loved traveling, cruising and RVing. He went to work at an early age and became the owner/operator of Mack's wholesale BBQ until his retirement at age 65. Arch was preceded in death by his parents, Colon and Clara Smith; two brothers, Donald Lee and Shirley. He is survived by his daughters, Robin (Roger) Carpenter and their sons, Adam and Daniel and Rita (Horace) Hester. He is also survived by his "person of interest" for over 48 years, Judy; and his pets, Harley and Buddy. A motorcycle accident in 1998 slowed him down but did not dampen his infectious smile or sense of humor. It is quiet now, we miss you Homer Archie (Arch) Smith, your family loves you very much and we will miss you greatly. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Salem Funeral Home, Main St. Chapel, Winston-Salem with Pastor Herb Mabe officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 S. Main St. Winston-Salem NC 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately