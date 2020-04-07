May 18, 1987 - April 4, 2020 Boonville - Heather Renae Smith, 32, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home. She was born May 18, 1987 in Forsyth County to Jeffrey and Becky Johnson Smith. Heather played basketball, softball, and volleyball as a young girl, and continued with Shot Put and Discus in High School. She received the Gold Leaf Scholarship and had a full ride to attend N.C. State University, but was unable to attend due to health issues. She then attended Surry Community College where she was able to receive her two-year degree. Heather loved her family fiercely and had the biggest heart for helping others. She enjoyed taking the time to coach her younger sister's basketball team called "Heather's Angels", and loved watching her sister play softball. She loved each of her dogs, took piano lessons, and was a faithful avid Amazon Shopper. Heather was preceded in death by her grandmother, Gaynelle Smith; her grandpa, Dennis Johnson; uncle Gary Smith; and her loving dog, Lily. Surviving are her wife, Lily Cotrell Smith, of the home; her parents, Jeffrey and Becky Smith; Sister, Amber (Brandon) Walker; Grandparents, Eunice Johnson, James Smith; uncles and aunts, Debra (Darrel) Bryant, Jeannie (Terry) Hemiller, and Todd (Sandi) Johnson; and many cousins. Heather will be available for public viewing Tuesday 12:00-5:00 PM and Wednesday 8:00 AM 12:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Due to temporary government regulations a private service will be held for Heather on Wednesday. After the regulations have been lifted, the family will have a Celebration of Life Service for Heather. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Yadkin County Animal Shelter, 1027 Speaks Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
