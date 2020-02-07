February 6, 1931 - February 5, 2020 Mrs. Georgia Britt Smith, 88, formerly of Wilson Street, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Grayson Creek Assisted Living Center. A funeral service will be held at 2pm Saturday at First Baptist Church of Welcome by the Revs. Jonathan Goodman and Mark Blair. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday at Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel. Mrs. Smith was born February 6, 1931 in Richmond County to Ira Robert Britt and Blennie Saunders Britt. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Welcome. Her husband, Glenn Oliver Smith, and her sisters, Juanita McCormick and Mary Caulder, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Robert G. "Bob" Smith and wife, Rhonda, of Welcome; and her granddaughter, Briana Lynn Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Welcome, 404 Welcome-Arcadia Road, Lexington NC 27295 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
