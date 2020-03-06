Winston-Salem - Mr. Gary J. Smith, 65, passed away February 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Phillips Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with family visitation at 2:00 pm. (RUSSELL)

To send flowers to the family of Gary Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Phillips Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
132 Glenn Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:30PM
Phillips Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
132 Glenn Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gary's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries