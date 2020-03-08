Smith, Gail Duncan July 13, 1944 - March 6, 2020 Gail Duncan Smith, 75, left her earthly home Friday, March 6, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Baux Mountain Baptist Church, Germanton. Interment will follow in Wilson Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Gail was born in Rockingham County on July 13, 1944, to the late Roy Duncan and Esther Throckmorton Duncan. She was a member of Baux Mountain Baptist Church and a past employee of Custom Screen Print. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by grandchild Joseph Neugent; great-grandchild Joseph Smouse; brothers Glenn, Gary, and Ronnie Duncan; sisters Margaret Joyce, Mildred Taylor, and Patricia Richardson. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, James Roscoe Smith; sons, Randy Smith (Cathy) and Roger (Angela); daughters, Shelia Smith, Sherry Shelton (Billy), and Tabatha Alexander (Shane); sister, Wanda Kay Tilley (Robert); ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 pm, Sunday at Colonial Funeral Home and all other times at the residence. Memorial donations may be made to Baux Mountain Baptist Church, 4334 Lake Wousickett Rd, Germanton, NC 27019 Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

