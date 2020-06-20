Smith, G. Raeford June 6, 1928 - June 17, 2020 SMITH WALNUT COVE G. Raeford Smith, 92, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Raeford was born on June 6, 1928 in Stokes County to the late Jefferson Easley and Stella Mae Smith Smith. He was a long-time faithful member of Palmyra United Methodist Church for over 66 years where he served as usher. Raeford was the oldest father in the church. He retired from Hanes Dye and Finishing Company with 35 years of service. Raeford loved to garden, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Raeford was preceded in death by his son, Keith Smith, 2 sisters, Geneva Ann Tuttle and Linda Bowman, 6 brothers, Raymeth Edwin Smith, Byron A. Smith, William E. Smith, Charles D. Smith, Arzelle Smith and Davis Lee Smith. Raeford is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mattie Hill Smith, 4 children, Ray Smith, Jr. (Vi), Tim H. Smith (Beverly), Jeff W. Smith (Kim) and Lorene S. Nelson, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Violet Hamlin and brother, J.E. Smith (Lela). There will be an 11:00 am graveside service held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garrett Collins and Rev. Boyd Joyce officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday June 19, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines still apply. Memorials may be made to Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 Hwy 8 S., Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Smith family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 W Walnut Cove, NC 27052

