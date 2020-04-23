December 26, 1935 - April 17, 2020 Mrs. Francina Zenovia Smith transitioned peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, in her home. Francina was born December 26, 1935, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the late Walter Hinson and Harriet Lucas-McMahan. She was educated at Atkins High School within the Forsyth County school system. On November 14, 1951, Francina married Forrest R. Smith, and nine children were raised from this union. She was a homemaker, and also served as a cafeteria assistant at Carver High School. Francina professed her life to Christ at the very young age of seven. As her relationship with Christ grew, she became a faithful member of Agape Faith Church where she loved and cherished praising the Lord. Her favorite saying was "He's an on-time God" and praying for all of her family members was her passion. Francina loved to study her Bible with her husband, spending time with family, laughing and always wearing a smile on her face. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her." Francina was preceded in death by her sister, Marceline Miller; children, Meta Carolyn Gwyn, Jacqueline "Jackie" Sullivan, Eleanor Gail Hines; and her grandson, Joshua McCree. She leaves in loving memory her husband of 68 years, Forrest R. Smith; her brother, Walter McMahan, Sr.; her children, Melanie (Benjamin) Bush, Martinez Smith, LaVonne Smith, Dominique "Nikki" Gwyn, Cotisa (Chris) Brown, and Timothy (Natalie) Gwyn; her 9 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A public viewing will be held from 1:00PM until 5:00PM, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Russell Funeral Home. In light of COVID-19, a private graveside ceremony will be held in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
