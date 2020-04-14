November 7, 1946 - April 7, 2020 Mrs. Flora Brown Smith, 73, gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be private. Mrs. Smith may be publicly viewed Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

To plant a tree in memory of Flora Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries