March 29, 1993 - May 23, 2020 Manechiolenn Gabriel Reuter, 27, born Erica Marie Smith, died on May 23, 2020 in his home. Manech was born on March 29, 1993 in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was a survivor from the day of his birth by the fact he was 1 lb. 15 ounces and three months premature. He was and is a miracle. He brought so much joy and changed so many lives. Aside from having a strong spirit, later in his life he became a pioneer in the LGBT community, especially by forming the first LGBT club called "The Equality Club" at West Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem with his sister Alexandra and a friend. Manech was also a superstar artist. He could use any medium and make the most beautiful mystical angels, fairies, and landscapes. It was awe-inspiring to watch the process of how he could transform the beautiful pictures of these not-of-our-world creatures into a mystical world that told a story on one sheet of paper. Manech is survived by his youngest sister and best friend, Alexandra Smith; by his half-sister Chelsea Sharp; his half-brothers, Owen and Evan Reuter; his father, Eric Reuter; his mother, Audra Smith; his paternal grandparents, Horst and Marguerite Reuter; his maternal grandparents, William and Johanna Smith; his niece and nephew Huskies, Felix and Mika. A private viewing was held on May 29, 2020 at Salem Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Virginia Beach, Virginia. An update for date-certain will be on the funeral home obituary page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to West Forsyth High School's Equality Club in Manech's, formerly Erica Smith's name. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
