February 18, 1926 - May 1, 2020 King Dovie Joyce Smith, 94, of King, NC, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Village Care of King. Dovie was born on February 18, 1926, in Stokes County, to the late Frank and Flossie Bell Lane Joyce. She was married for sixty-two wonderful years to the late Owen Samuel Smith. Dovie was a member of King Christian Center. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Orine Sams, brothers: Roy Joyce, Ray Joyce, and L. B. Joyce, her sons: Douglas and Jerry Smith, and grandchildren: Stephanie Smith, Dawn Bowen, and Garen Walters. Left to cherish her memory is her daughters: Kay Marshall (Ken), Angela Walters, and Sharon Bowen, her sons: Norman Smith (Linda), Randall Smith (Linda), and Stephen Smith (Bonnie), a daughter-in-law, Gay Smith, twenty grandchildren, forty-three great-grandchildren, and sixteen great-great-grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Volunteer Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Randall Smith officiating. Mrs. Smith will lie in state from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Slate Funeral Home. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the special nurses and CNA's that loved and cared for Nanny when we were not able to be with her. Also, thanks to the home health care ladies, Robin Torrence, Joyce Thompson, Connie Sabo, and Belinda Eldridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Christian Center: P.O. Box 1706, King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dovie Joyce Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
Most Popular
-
Kernersville native Madison Bailey heads to 'Outer Banks ' for hit Netflix show
-
Brothers born in Winston-Salem have a hit with 'Outer Banks'
-
Thousands of students have not logged on for e-learning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say
-
'This is not the flu' — Winston-Salem woman talks about difficult road to recovery from COVID-19
-
Children as young as 9 involved in thefts of 46 cars from Forsyth dealerships, police say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately