February 18, 1926 - May 1, 2020 King Dovie Joyce Smith, 94, of King, NC, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Village Care of King. Dovie was born on February 18, 1926, in Stokes County, to the late Frank and Flossie Bell Lane Joyce. She was married for sixty-two wonderful years to the late Owen Samuel Smith. Dovie was a member of King Christian Center. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Orine Sams, brothers: Roy Joyce, Ray Joyce, and L. B. Joyce, her sons: Douglas and Jerry Smith, and grandchildren: Stephanie Smith, Dawn Bowen, and Garen Walters. Left to cherish her memory is her daughters: Kay Marshall (Ken), Angela Walters, and Sharon Bowen, her sons: Norman Smith (Linda), Randall Smith (Linda), and Stephen Smith (Bonnie), a daughter-in-law, Gay Smith, twenty grandchildren, forty-three great-grandchildren, and sixteen great-great-grandchildren. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Volunteer Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Randall Smith officiating. Mrs. Smith will lie in state from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Slate Funeral Home. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the special nurses and CNA's that loved and cared for Nanny when we were not able to be with her. Also, thanks to the home health care ladies, Robin Torrence, Joyce Thompson, Connie Sabo, and Belinda Eldridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Christian Center: P.O. Box 1706, King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dovie Joyce Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

