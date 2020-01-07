April 17, 1940 - January 1, 2020 Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 am on Wednesday, January 8 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, with visitation beginning at 11 am. Ms. Smith may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

