September 17, 1925 - November 9, 2019 Daniel Edward Smith, 94, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born in Hope Mills, NC on September 17, 1925 to Luther and Perry Lee Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Willie B. Smith; and four sisters Effie Hill, Beulah McNair, Lessie Smith, and Anna Smith. His family circle is now complete because he was the only remaining sibling. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Annie Mitchell Smith; a daughter, Denise S. McDonald (Edwin) of the city; a son, Christopher R. Smith of Stockbridge, Georgia; three grandchildren, Portia Wall, Quentin Smith and Winston Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel graduated from NC A&T State University in 1948 with a BS degree in Agriculture and later returned to complete his Master's Degree in School Administration. He was an original diehard Aggie. He became a teacher at Carver High School where his students consistently made significant contributions to the 4H Club and Future Farmers of America often winning awards for their accomplishments and contributions. Dan was a devoted educator who quickly rose up the ranks to become an administrator at several schools. He was a pioneer in the herculean effort to integrate the Winston-Salem City/County School System. He was instrumental in doing so and was one of the first African-American administrators to formally provide leadership in what was then an all-white high school. Two years following that he returned to Carver High School as principal from which he retired at an early age for health reasons. Subsequently, he went on to manage rental property, a service station business and a productive farm for many years. Dan was a member of Grace United Presbyterian Church for almost 70 years where he served in numerous leadership capacities: Men's Council, Usher Board, Session Member and Trustee. Dan was a United States Army Veteran based at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio Texas - Company C, First Battalion where he received a commendation for outstanding service. "Chief" as he was affectionately called and would often call others, was a champion for the "underdog." He believed in serving others no matter who they were or how great the need. His infectious laugh, servant leadership, quick wit and personable nature will truly be missed. A celebration of his life will be held at 12noon Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 3901 Carver School Rd., W-S, NC with Reverend Gordon Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12noon on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
