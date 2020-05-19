December 26, 1937 - May 15, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Connie Ray Lemons Smith, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born in Forsyth County to Howard Taft and Ruth Blue Lemons. She was a member of Sprague Street Baptist Church (formally Missions Baptist Church) and later, Century Park Baptist Church. She loved to cook and was a very talented baker. Connie was such a loving wife, mother, and friend. Her large personality left a mark on everyone who met her. She would always have her nurses laughing along with her. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert "Hoppy" Smith and a daughter-in-law, Martha Smith. She is survived by her son, Randall E. Smith; her sister-in-law, Bobbie Smith; former daughter-in-law, Joanna R. Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a loving cat, Miss Patsy. We would like to thank the nurses from Encompass Home Healthcare. They were very loving in their care for her and were more than caregivers; they became her friends. Connie was blessed to be surrounded by an amazing group of neighbors, who were kind and always there for her. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for their kindness. Due to the limitations in numbers for public gatherings, a private family graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Brian Vanderford officiating. The family would like to express their gratitude to her sister-in-law, Bobbie, and her family, for all of their special care of Connie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Smile Train at P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C., 20090-6231 or to Braille Books for Blind Children at American Action for Blind Children & Adults, P.O. Box 7481 Halethorp, MO, 21227-0481. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
