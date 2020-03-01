July 30, 1935 - February 23, 2020 Mrs. Claribeth "Beth" Smith, 84, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born in Denver, Colorado on July 30, 1935 to Clarence Harvey and Bertha Shop Harvey. Beth was very athletic and enjoyed playing many types of sports. She worked at Forsyth Country Day School but later retired from MX-Com. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Harvey. Surviving are her husband, James "Pete" Smith; daughter, Kathy Sides and her husband, Rod; and grandchildren, Matthew Sides, Merideth Sides, and Eli Sides. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Road, Lewisville, NC 27023

To plant a tree in memory of Claribeth Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

