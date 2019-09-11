September 22, 1939 - September 9, 2019 WALNUT COVE Charles Smith, 79, went home to be with his Lord Monday evening, September 9, 2019 at his home. Charles was born on September 22, 1939 in Stokes County to the late Jefferson E. and Stella Smith Smith. He was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church and was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco (91 Machine Shop) with 28 years of service. Charles was an avid bowler, having bowled for over 40 years at Northside Lanes. He loved his family, and his grandchildren were his whole world. He was not only "Papa" to his grandchildren, but was "Papa Smith" to many of their friends. Charles enjoyed using his Kubota tractor. He loved sitting on his porch and waving at people as they drove by, and he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his 5 brothers, Rameth "Tuny," Davis Lee, William Gene, Byron, and Arzell Smith; and 2 sisters, Geneva Tuttle and Linda Bowman. He is survived by his son, Greg Smith, who was his primary caregiver; 3 grandchildren. Ashlyn (fiancé Steven Johnson), Jacob, and Madison Smith; 2 brothers, JE Smith (Lela) and Raeford Smith (Mattie); sister, Violet Hamlin; and numerous nieces and nephews. There will an 11:00 am funeral service held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Palmyra United Methodist Church with Rev. Garrett Collins and Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 6 8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at the home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care nurses and staff. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Smith family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
