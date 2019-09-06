June 1, 1948 - September 4, 2019 Carolyn Louise Widener Smith, 71, of Mocksville, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Carolyn was born June 1, 1948 in Forsyth County to Clyde and Helen Widener. Carolyn had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed sharing a joke with her family and friends. She loved to play bingo and enjoyed going to Cherokee. She also spent time going to yard sales, doing puzzles, and reading. Her family will miss her home-cooked meals and her ability to always make them laugh. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Ginny Lemons. Carolyn is survived by her son, Michael Anthony Smith and wife Betsy; grandsons, Mikey Smith and Naaman "NaaNaa" Smith; twin brother, Buck Widener, with whom she shared a special bond; sister, Ellen Francis and husband Fred; brother-in-law, J.K. Smith and wife Mary; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Bubbie. A celebration of Carolyn's life will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 12 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6 8 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
