May 26, 1942 - November 26, 2019 Mr. Carol Melvin Smith, 77, of Winston-Salem, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born in Virginia on May 26, 1942. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Sparks Smith. He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army. Carol was self employed as a builder and a member of the HOG motorcycle club. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his two daughters, Paula Smith of Winston-Salem and Michelle Blevins (Abe) of Tennessee; his beloved grandson, Aaron Beck of Tennessee and two brothers, Loris Smith of Lexington and Archie Smith (Frances) of Clemmons. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Bill Taborn officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Horizons Residential Care Center in Rural Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
