July 29, 1935 - September 27, 2019 Mr. Bobby Silvester Smith, 84, of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after struggling for several months with lung cancer. Bobby was born in Forsyth County on July 29, 1935, to the late Cletus and Mary Williard Smith. He was an active member of Union Cross Moravian Church where he played in the band for 69 years. Bobby proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Cold War. He was a family man and loved his family dearly. Bobby loved to compete in horse shows during the 70s and 80s with his late daughter. In addition to his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Smith Overby, and a brother, Roy David Smith. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Betty Ashley Smith; granddaughter, Alyssa Lynn Overby; great-grandchildren, Nathan Cole Bethea and Ava Annette Bethea; brother, Gary Lee Smith; son-in-law, Norman Overby; and many other family members. A celebration of life will be held in his honor 11:00 AM Monday, September 30, 2019, at Union Cross Moravian Church, officiated by Rev. Russell Williams. Interment will follow at the church graveyard. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Union Cross Moravian Church for the Building Fund, 4295 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately