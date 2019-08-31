March 6, 1931 - August 17, 2019 Bobby "Bob" Jones Smith, 88, passed away August 17, 2019. He was born March 6, 1931. He graduated from South Fork High in 1948 then worked for Southern Bell. In 1951, he joined the US Army and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the UN Service Medal. Preceding him in death are his parents Mack E. Smith and Beulah Jones Smith, his wife Catherine Hudson and brother Mack. E. Smith, Jr. Survivors are his daughters Sandra Smith and Lisa Smith (Michael Duggins) and many nieces and nephews. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Telephone Pioneers of America.

