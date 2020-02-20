Smith, Blake Hicks March 28, 1929 - February 9, 2020 Blake H. Smith, a native of Stokes County (Meadows area), passed away on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 in Marietta, GA just short of her 91st birthday. Blake worked early on at Duplan Industries and Western-Electric in Winston-Salem. After meeting and marrying her husband, D. Grant Smith of King, she worked for a number of years as a medical office staff member and subsequently as an inventory specialist at Lantal Textiles (formerly Langenthal Mills) in Rural Hall. Blake devoted her life to Christ and was extraordinarily committed and active within her church, First Baptist Church of King. Upon retirement, Blake spent many years working at King Outreach Ministry (KOM), where she met and befriended many others in the community. Blake was the daughter of Ollie and Rosa Hicks, both residents of Stokes County. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Leonard Hicks, George "Mutt" Hicks, and Evelyn Charlotte Tuttle. She is survived by the numerous nieces and nephews from both her and her husband's siblings. Blake was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, D. Grant Smith, and her daughter Deborah C. Blackburn of California. She is survived by her son, Shaun G. Smith, daughter-in-law Lela G. Smith, both residing in Acworth, GA, along with her two grandchildren, Elizabeth M. Smith, 26, of Nashville, TN and Samuel R. Smith, 21, of Athens, GA. Blake will always be remembered for her outgoing personality, faith in the Lord, her ability to help those in need, her sense of humor, and her instinctive nature to "pull for the underdog" in all facets of life. Her friends would also add that her cooking and recipes were legendary around the community. Service will be held February 22, 11 am at Slate Funeral Home, 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Blake H. Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

To plant a tree in memory of Blake Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries