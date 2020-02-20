Smith, Blake Hicks March 28, 1929 - February 9, 2020 Blake H. Smith, a native of Stokes County (Meadows area), passed away on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 in Marietta, GA just short of her 91st birthday. Blake worked early on at Duplan Industries and Western-Electric in Winston-Salem. After meeting and marrying her husband, D. Grant Smith of King, she worked for a number of years as a medical office staff member and subsequently as an inventory specialist at Lantal Textiles (formerly Langenthal Mills) in Rural Hall. Blake devoted her life to Christ and was extraordinarily committed and active within her church, First Baptist Church of King. Upon retirement, Blake spent many years working at King Outreach Ministry (KOM), where she met and befriended many others in the community. Blake was the daughter of Ollie and Rosa Hicks, both residents of Stokes County. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Leonard Hicks, George "Mutt" Hicks, and Evelyn Charlotte Tuttle. She is survived by the numerous nieces and nephews from both her and her husband's siblings. Blake was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, D. Grant Smith, and her daughter Deborah C. Blackburn of California. She is survived by her son, Shaun G. Smith, daughter-in-law Lela G. Smith, both residing in Acworth, GA, along with her two grandchildren, Elizabeth M. Smith, 26, of Nashville, TN and Samuel R. Smith, 21, of Athens, GA. Blake will always be remembered for her outgoing personality, faith in the Lord, her ability to help those in need, her sense of humor, and her instinctive nature to "pull for the underdog" in all facets of life. Her friends would also add that her cooking and recipes were legendary around the community. Service will be held February 22, 11 am at Slate Funeral Home, 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Blake H. Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Most Popular
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Susan Sarandon visits Winston-Salem as national surrogate for the Bernie Sanders campaign
-
Guilty plea in fatal shooting at Cook Out restaurant off Peters Creek Parkway
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately