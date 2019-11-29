May 31, 1961 - November 26, 2019 Mr. Billy Ray Smith, 58, passed away Tuesday, November 26, at his home. He was born in Forsyth County to the late Luther Ray Smith and Mattie Carolyn Hampton Katz. Billy loved fishing and watching football. He was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. Billy was outgoing, a bit of a prankster, and quite the storyteller. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by one brother, Luther Timothy Smith. He is survived by his three children: Jason Smith, Julie Smith, and Jennifer Smith; nine grandchildren; six siblings: Jimmy Smith (Pam), Debbie Saxon (Robby), Ruth Hahn, Becky Katz, Kay Katz, and Tammy Norris (Tom); step-father, Ronnie Katz; a special sister-in-law, Julie Smith; a special buddy, Tucker Smith; uncle, Richard Hampton; aunts, Suzie Loflin (Gary) and Robin Whitt; his canine companion and best friend, Hank; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, at Union Gospel Baptist Church in Germanton with Pastor Darrell Hampton officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 1:50 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
