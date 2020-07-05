May 29, 1936 - June 9, 2020 Betty Jean Widener Smith passed away at home on June 9, 2020. She was born May 29, 1936 to the late Sallie and Luther Widener. Betty graduated from Gray High School where she played softball, basketball, table tennis and volleyball. Her yearbook said: "Betty's unselfish consideration, her devoted service, her love for life and her helpful guidance endeared her to her friends." Betty retired from Royal Cake Company, where she coached a company softball team for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Smith. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Teresa Eaton and husband Steve of Clemmons, NC; son, John Smith of Kernersville, NC; granddaughter, Stephanie Eaton of Mocksville, NC and sister, Ann Widener of Winston-Salem, NC. Everyone who met Betty was taken by her upbeat, pleasant personality. She will forever be remembered for her hugs, cooking and baking cakes. Betty was a lifetime supporter of JOY FM Gospel radio station. She attended as many Gospel singing events as she could for many years. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, John 3:16, just believing. Due to the Covid 19 virus and its restrictions, there will be no funeral services. Condolences may be mailed to 6446 Bluestone Park, Clemmons, NC 27012. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Ave. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
