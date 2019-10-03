August 18, 1932 - October 2, 2019 Audrey Hayes Smith, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born in Iva, South Carolina, attended Anderson Girls High and graduated from Anderson College. Audrey was employed by Greer, SC Memorial United Methodist Church as director of youth activities, church secretary and church treasurer. She was married in 1960 to E. Oeland Smith, Jr. and dedicated her life to her family and church. She enjoyed music, bridge, bowling, line dancing, traveling and was active in the Christian Women Club. She is survived by her husband E. Oeland Smith, Jr. of Winston-Salem, sons Hayes Smith and wife Tina of Pfafftown and Philip Smith and wife Mai-Lan of Arlington, VA; grandchildren: Alex, Nick, Jared and Aidan; sister-in-laws Sarah Hayes and Carol Hayes; nephews: Tom, David, Paul, Ryan, Sammy and Kevin and niece Lisa. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel Whitaker Hayes and Willie Durham Hayes; brothers Rev. John Thomas Hayes and Clarence "Punk" Hayes; sister Amy Philyaw (Pete); nephews Russell and Mark and sister-in-law Carolyn (Robert). There will be a graveside service on Saturday October 5 at 10:00 a.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Maple Springs United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Mahathey and Rev. Randy Waugh officiating. A visitation will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Choir Fund), 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
