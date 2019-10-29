November 20, 1930 - October 26, 2019 King, NC Aubrey O'Brien (A.O./Bud) Smith, 88, of King, NC, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home. Mr. Smith was born November 20, 1930, in Stokes Co. to the late Dubert A. and Lalah Newsome Smith. He attended Trinity United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951 until 1955 during the Korean Conflict and achieved the rank of staff sergeant. Mr. Smith was a graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and retired from Piedmont Airlines in 1985 after 28 years of service in the Aircraft Maintenance Division. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother D. Grant Smith. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 57 years, Wilma Covington Smith, daughter, Amanda Smith Fairchild and husband Brian, grandsons: Daniel and Andrew Fairchild, sister, Barbara S. Whitaker, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home in King, NC. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Slate Funeral Home. Interment will follow at King Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Aubrey (A.O./Bud) Smith. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
