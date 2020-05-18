July 24, 1941 - May 16, 2020 Pastor Albert Crandel Smith, age 78, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Saturday, May 16, 2020. There will be a small family service on Monday, May 18 at Faith Church, livestreaming through the church website at faithofmidway.com. Officiating the service will be Pastor Brian Graham, Pastor Ferrell Towns, and Pastor Mike Gates. Pastor Smith was born July 24, 1941 in Forsyth County. He was the son of Albert L. and Louetta B. Smith, who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, are his brother John and sisters Nancy and Helen. Mr. Smith was the youngest of six children. Albert retired from RJR after 41 years of service. He was ordained and served as Pastoral Care Pastor for 18 years at Faith Church of Midway. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Dianne Glasgow Smith of the home; his son, Wesley Crandel Smith (Emily); his daughter, Cathy Nifong (Sohni); three granddaughters, Anna Briggs (Trey), Kara Ramirez (Isaac), Ella Smith; two great grandchildren, Chandler and Salem Briggs; his brother, Bill Smith; and his sister, Mary Becker, all of Winston Salem. The family would like to thank the staff of Trellis Supportive Care for the wonderful care they gave to them. A special thanks to Jasmine and Gloria, the CNAs who cared for him. Memorials may be made to Faith Church Missions, 1078 Gumtree Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries