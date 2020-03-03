Small, Shelby Roberson May 17, 1941 - February 28, 2020 Kernersville - Mrs. Shelby Jean Roberson Small, 78, passed away February 28, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born May 17, 1941 to the late William Thomas Roberson and Evelyn Stevenson Roberson. Shelby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be missed deeply by all who knew her. Shelby retired from Avery Dennison in Greensboro and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Shallotte, NC. She enjoyed reading, playing with her cat, watching her TV shows, and loved her home in Sunset Beach. She was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Thomas "Tommy" Small. She is survived by husband Joe; son Jeremy and wife Cheri; and their children Brittany, Rachel, Amanda, Jacob, Katherine and Caleb; daughter Angie Scarafino and husband Brian; daughter Cathie Roberts and husband Larry and their children Kelsie and Camden; and brother Bill Roberson and wife Jerri. We will celebrate her life on March 5, 2020 from 6:00 pm 8:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Flowers are welcome but if you prefer to make a donation, we suggest Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online Condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Most Popular
-
New principals assigned to struggling schools to get $25,000 to $30,000 supplements
-
Winston-Salem lawyer barred from handling client accounts
-
McDonald's on Peters Creek robbed at gunpoint, police say
-
Downtown streets will go from one-way to two-way — or a combination of both
-
New grocery store, retail and apartment plans submitted for Robinhood Road
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately