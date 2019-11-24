July 11, 1940 - November 9, 2019 Judy Byrd Sloop, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 9th, 2019 in The Forum at The Woodlands in The Woodlands, TX. Judy was born July 11th, 1940 in High Point, NC to Fred and Elgie Byrd. Judy graduated from Allen Jay High School in 1958.She retired from Womble, Carlyle, Sandridge and Rice law firm as an executive assistant in 2011. After her retirment, Judy followed her lifelong dream and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC. Judy loved all things about beach life including the music, culture and the many friends she came to know and love there. Judy was a courageous, compassionate, fun loving woman who loved us deeply and made us laugh, we will miss that tremendously. She cherished her children and grandchildren and wanted to be with them as much as possible. Judy loved sports, especially Wake Forest football and basketball and later, the Houston Astros and Houston Texans after she moved to TX. Judy was always ready for a game of Rummikub and loved her game nights with her friends in Myrtle Beach. Judy truly enjoyed the simple things in life and maintained strong Christian values throughout her life. She attended the Lutheran Church of the Epiphany in Winston-Salem and St Stephens Episcopal in Myrtle Beach where she loved working on the yearly rummage sale. After she moved to TX she attended The Woodlands United Methodist Church where she enjoyed working with the Craft Circle. Judy is survived by her daughter Wendy Jordan (Jeff) of The Woodlands, TX, son Kevin Sloop (Sherry) of Longwood, FL, 5 grandchildren, Taylor Sloop, Megan Sloop, Cameron Jordan, Paige Jordan and Will Jordan, brothers Fred Byrd of Swansboro, NC and Jim Byrd of League City, TX and many neices and nephews. Judy also had an older brother, Billy Ray Byrd, who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving in the Korean War in 1953. Memorial service will be held Monday December 23rd at 10:00 in the Robb Chapel at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.Memorials may be made to Compassion United IMO Judy Sloop, PO Box 2582, Conroe, TX 77305. Or online at compassionunited.us. Claire Brothers Funeral Home 7901 Hillcroft St., Houston, TX 77081
