Sloan, Marian Solomon September 3, 1926 - December 20, 2019 Marian Solomon Sloan passed away on December 20, 2019 at age 93. She was born to Morris William and Reye Solomon on September 3, 1926 in Winston-Salem, NC. She grew up in Winston-Salem on Taylor Street, then Buena Vista Road. She graduated from Reynolds High School in 1944. Afterwards, she attended Woman's College in Greensboro for one year before marrying Moses Paul Sloan on October 20, 1945. Marian traveled from her parents' home in Winston-Salem to meet him in New York City, where he was on weekend leave from the Merchant Marine,and she recruited a rabbi from the yellow pages to officiate. The rabbi's wife made them their wedding dinner and they spent one night together at the Hotel Roosevelt before he shipped out again. Despite this inauspicious beginning, Marian and Paul were married in everlasting bliss for 72 years, rarely being apart from each other for any reason. She raised her family on Roslyn Road, two blocks from her own childhood home, and Paul and she spent the last fifteen years of retirement at Homestead Hills. She was a child of Winston-Salem and loved the city and would never have been willing to move elsewhere. In 1968, at a time when few women worked outside the home, Marian went to work with Paul to open Sloan Jewelers, which they operated together until 1982. At that time, both Paul and Marian entered into a well-deserved long retirement. Marian was a member of Temple Emanuel from 1952 until her passing. She served the Temple in several leadership roles, including Hadassah and Temple Sisterhood. But Marian's greatest joy and most important avocation was taking care of her husband and helping to provide a meaningful upbringing for her three sons, ensuring that they were provided excellent education, opportunities and luxuries while preparing them for their own responsible, productive and happy adult lives and families. Marian's goal for her children was for them to take full advantage of the head start that their parents worked to provide them and from the great country in which they had the good fortune to be born. Marian was predeceased by her husband Paul, sister Frances Solomon Garfinkle and husband Nathan Garfinkle (Charleston, SC) and brother Isreal S. ("Bob") Solomon and wife Inge Solomon (Winston-Salem) and son Norman Lee Sloan (Winston-Salem). She is survived by two sons: Steven Sloan (Martha Ann) and Jerry Sloan; daughter-in-law Jennifer Sloan (Norman); six grandchildren Susan Sloan (David Frisco), Emily Hoody-Russell (Chris), Benjamin Sloan (Emily), Devin Sloan, Riya Thorson (Paul), and Amber Sloan; and ten great-grandchildren. Marian will be interred in the family's plot at the Mt. Sinai Cemetery in the Jewish tradition on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Temple Emanuel, Winston-Salem, NC or to the charitable cause of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Sloan, Marian Solomon
Service information
Dec 22
Graveside
Sunday, December 22, 2019
11:00AM
Mt. Sinai
3609 Utica St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
